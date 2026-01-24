Oriol scores 33, North Florida takes down Bellarmine 117-114 in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kamrin Oriol’s 33 points led North Florida over Bellarmine 117-114 in overtime on Saturday. Oriol had…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kamrin Oriol’s 33 points led North Florida over Bellarmine 117-114 in overtime on Saturday.

Oriol had 15 assists for the Ospreys (5-16, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kent Jackson scored 27 points while finishing 9 of 15 from 3-point range. Devin Hines went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Brian Waddell led the Knights (7-13, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and five assists. Jack Karasinski added 23 points for Bellarmine. Sam Donald also put up 22 points.

Waddell’s offensive rebound and tip-in with one second remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 102. Oriol’s 28-foot 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in OT gave the Ospreys the lead for good, 115-112.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.