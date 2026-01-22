Oriol scores 32 points, hits late jumper to get North Florida past Eastern Kentucky 87-85

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kamrin Oriol made a jumper with two seconds left and finished with 32 points to lead…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kamrin Oriol made a jumper with two seconds left and finished with 32 points to lead North Florida over Eastern Kentucky 87-85 on Thursday night.

Oriol shot 12 for 19 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Ospreys (4-16, 2-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). BJ Plummer scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Kent Jackson went 5 of 14 from the field (4 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Montavious Myrick led the way for the Colonels (7-13, 3-4) with 19 points and six rebounds. MJ Williams and Juan Cranford Jr. each had 15 points for Eastern Kentucky.

