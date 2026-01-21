Oriol, North Florida Ospreys take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-12, 3-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (3-16, 1-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-12, 3-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (3-16, 1-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montavious Myrick and Eastern Kentucky visit Kamrin Oriol and North Florida on Thursday.

The Ospreys are 2-4 in home games. North Florida averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonels are 3-3 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Florida averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game North Florida allows.

The Ospreys and Colonels meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oriol is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 13.3 points for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 78.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.9 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

