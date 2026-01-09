Oriol leads North Florida against Queens after 28-point game

Queens Royals (8-8, 3-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (2-14, 0-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (8-8, 3-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (2-14, 0-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays Queens after Kamrin Oriol scored 28 points in North Florida’s 85-73 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Ospreys are 2-3 on their home court. North Florida is seventh in the ASUN scoring 78.6 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Royals are 3-0 in ASUN play. Queens averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

North Florida averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 9.6 per game Queens allows. Queens averages 83.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 90.1 North Florida gives up to opponents.

The Ospreys and Royals square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oriol is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 19.3 points and 3.8 assists. Kent Jackson is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

Nasir Mann is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 76.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.9 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 84.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

