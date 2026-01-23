Oriol leads North Florida against Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (7-12, 2-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-16, 2-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (7-12, 2-5 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-16, 2-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays Bellarmine after Kamrin Oriol scored 32 points in North Florida’s 87-85 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Ospreys have gone 3-4 at home. North Florida gives up 90.3 points and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Knights are 2-5 in conference matchups. Bellarmine ranks third in the ASUN shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

North Florida is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 77.6 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 90.3 North Florida gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kent Jackson averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Oriol is averaging 20.2 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Karasinski is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 81.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.0 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

