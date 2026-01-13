Oregon visits No. 0 Nebraska after Lawrence’s 27-point showing

Oregon Ducks (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Oregon Ducks (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 0 Nebraska faces Oregon after Jamarques Lawrence scored 27 points in Nebraska’s 83-77 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Cornhuskers are 10-0 on their home court. Nebraska is 13-0 against opponents over .500.

The Ducks have gone 1-4 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Nebraska averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Ducks meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 15.6 points. Rienk Mast is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nathan Bittle is scoring 16.8 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Ducks. Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

