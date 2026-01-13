Oregon visits Lawrence and No. 8 Nebraska

Oregon Ducks (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Oregon Ducks (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Nebraska hosts Oregon after Jamarques Lawrence scored 27 points in Nebraska’s 83-77 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Cornhuskers are 10-0 on their home court. Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 4.2.

The Ducks are 1-4 in Big Ten play. Oregon is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Nebraska makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Oregon averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nathan Bittle is averaging 16.8 points, seven rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Ducks. Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

