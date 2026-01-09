Oregon State visits Portland after Foxwell’s 27-point game

Oregon State Beavers (9-9, 2-3 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-10, 1-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (9-9, 2-3 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-10, 1-4 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Oregon State after Joel Foxwell scored 27 points in Portland’s 90-89 overtime victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Pilots have gone 8-4 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC scoring 79.1 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Beavers are 2-3 against WCC opponents. Oregon State has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Portland’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

The Pilots and Beavers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foxwell is averaging 14.4 points and 7.3 assists for the Pilots. Cameron Williams is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games.

Josiah Lake is averaging 13 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.