Oregon State visits Diop and San Diego

Oregon State Beavers (11-12, 4-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-13, 4-6 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on Oregon State after Assane Diop scored 21 points in San Diego’s 92-88 overtime victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros are 8-5 on their home court. San Diego is sixth in the WCC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Diop averaging 1.8.

The Beavers are 4-6 in WCC play. Oregon State ranks eighth in the WCC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

San Diego scores 76.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 74.5 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 70.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 78.1 San Diego allows.

The Toreros and Beavers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diop is averaging 5.4 points for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josiah Lake is shooting 50.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Beavers. Isaiah Sy is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 81.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

