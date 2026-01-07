Oregon State hosts Seattle U following Yeo’s 24-point performance

Seattle U Redhawks (12-5, 1-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (8-9, 1-3 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (12-5, 1-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (8-9, 1-3 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays Oregon State after Junseok Yeo scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 93-76 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Beavers are 7-3 on their home court. Oregon State ranks ninth in the WCC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Lake averaging 4.2.

The Redhawks have gone 1-3 against WCC opponents. Seattle U ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Oregon State averages 70.9 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 68.2 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 78.2 points per game, 3.2 more than the 75.0 Oregon State allows.

The Beavers and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lake is averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

