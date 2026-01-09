Oregon State hosts Brubaker and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (5-11, 1-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (12-5, 4-0 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (5-11, 1-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (12-5, 4-0 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits Oregon State after Ella Brubaker scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 68-62 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Beavers are 7-2 on their home court. Oregon State averages 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 1-4 against WCC opponents. Seattle U has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

Oregon State averages 67.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 74.4 Seattle U allows. Seattle U has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa is averaging 15.4 points for the Beavers. Ally Schimel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jana Vesic is averaging 8.4 points for the Redhawks. Brubaker is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

