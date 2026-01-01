Oregon State Beavers play the Pacific Tigers on 4-game win streak

Pacific Tigers (7-6, 2-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (10-5, 2-0 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (7-6, 2-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (10-5, 2-0 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Pacific.

The Beavers have gone 6-2 at home. Oregon State is eighth in the WCC scoring 66.1 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Tigers are 2-0 against WCC opponents. Pacific ranks sixth in the WCC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Winner Bartholomew averaging 2.4.

Oregon State makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Pacific averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Oregon State allows.

The Beavers and Tigers square off Friday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Beavers. Tiara Bolden is averaging 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bartholomew is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Sophia Mindermann is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

