Oregon hosts Ohio State following Mobley’s 22-point performance

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-4, 2-2 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces Oregon after John Mobley Jr. scored 22 points in Ohio State’s 72-69 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Ducks are 7-1 in home games. Oregon has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Buckeyes are 2-2 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 84.6 points per game and is shooting 50.6%.

Oregon scores 77.7 points, 5.7 more per game than the 72.0 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 11.3 more points per game (84.6) than Oregon gives up (73.3).

The Ducks and Buckeyes face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Nathan Bittle is averaging 17 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

Mobley averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Bruce Thornton is averaging 18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

