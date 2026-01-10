Oregon hosts No. 15 Michigan State after Blair’s 21-point game

Michigan State Spartans (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (14-3, 2-2 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (14-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Michigan State faces Oregon after Kennedy Blair scored 21 points in Michigan State’s 82-67 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks are 9-1 on their home court. Oregon is eighth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.1 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Spartans are 4-1 in conference play. Michigan State is eighth in college basketball scoring 88.7 points per game while shooting 50.5%.

Oregon averages 78.2 points, 21.4 more per game than the 56.8 Michigan State allows. Michigan State has shot at a 50.5% clip from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The Ducks and Spartans match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Fiso is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Ducks. Mia Jacobs is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Vanslooten is scoring 14.5 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Spartans. Blair is averaging 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.