Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Lady Lions on 4-game losing streak

Penn State Lady Lions (7-13, 0-9 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (14-7, 2-6 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Penn State Lady Lions (7-13, 0-9 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (14-7, 2-6 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon aims to break its four-game slide when the Ducks play Penn State.

The Ducks have gone 9-3 in home games. Oregon is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Lady Lions have gone 0-9 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The Ducks and Lady Lions match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Katie Fiso is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gracie Merkle is shooting 74.2% and averaging 19.3 points for the Lady Lions. Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.