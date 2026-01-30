Oral Roberts visits North Dakota State following Frost’s 22-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-9, 5-3 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (19-2, 8-0 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-9, 5-3 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (19-2, 8-0 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces Oral Roberts after Marisa Frost scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 95-55 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Bison are 8-1 in home games. North Dakota State is the Summit leader with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Avery Koenen averaging 8.9.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-3 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts ranks third in the Summit shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

North Dakota State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Oral Roberts averages 18.8 more points per game (78.2) than North Dakota State allows to opponents (59.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koenen is shooting 64.1% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bison. Molly Lenz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gentry Baldwin averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Anna Trusty is averaging 15.7 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 10-0, averaging 82.9 points, 48.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

