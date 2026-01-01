Oral Roberts plays North Dakota on 3-game road skid

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-10) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-10) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-10) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-10)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hits the road against North Dakota looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-4 in home games. North Dakota is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 0-6 on the road. Oral Roberts is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

North Dakota is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Oral Roberts allows to opponents. Oral Roberts’ 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than North Dakota has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

The Fightin’ Hawks and Golden Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Smith III is averaging 8.4 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Greyson Uelmen is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ty Harper is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.