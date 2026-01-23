Oral Roberts hosts North Dakota State following Carson’s 23-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (17-5, 7-0 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-16, 0-6 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday,…

North Dakota State Bison (17-5, 7-0 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-16, 0-6 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Oral Roberts after Trevian Carson scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 82-77 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles are 4-6 in home games. Oral Roberts averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bison have gone 7-0 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State is 15-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Oral Roberts’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Oral Roberts allows.

The Golden Eagles and Bison meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Dow averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Ty Harper is shooting 36.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bison. Carson is averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

