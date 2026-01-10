Oral Roberts hosts Johnson-Arigu and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-4, 2-0 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-12, 0-2 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8…

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-4, 2-0 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-12, 0-2 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on Oral Roberts after Isaiah Johnson-Arigu scored 25 points in St. Thomas’ 99-86 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-3 at home. Oral Roberts has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Tommies are 2-0 in Summit League play. St. Thomas ranks fifth in the Summit League shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 43.6% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Harper is averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Minessale is averaging 21.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tommies: 9-1, averaging 87.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.