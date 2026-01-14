Oral Roberts hosts Harrell and UMKC

UMKC Roos (4-12, 2-2 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-8, 2-2 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMKC Roos (4-12, 2-2 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (9-8, 2-2 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits Oral Roberts after Zaire Harrell scored 22 points in UMKC’s 77-56 win against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Golden Eagles are 6-2 in home games. Oral Roberts is second in the Summit scoring 77.3 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Roos have gone 2-2 against Summit opponents. UMKC averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when winning the turnover battle.

Oral Roberts scores 77.3 points, 7.2 more per game than the 70.1 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 67.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.5 Oral Roberts allows.

The Golden Eagles and Roos meet Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gentry Baldwin is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Anna Trusty is averaging 17.6 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Emani Bennett is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Roos. Elauni Bennett is averaging 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 60.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Roos: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

