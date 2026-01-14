Omojafo scores 18 in South Florida’s 82-71 victory against East Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josh Omojafo scored 18 points as South Florida beat East Carolina 82-71 on Wednesday. Omojafo also…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josh Omojafo scored 18 points as South Florida beat East Carolina 82-71 on Wednesday.

Omojafo also added six rebounds for the Bulls (11-6, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Izaiyah Nelson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Wes Enis had 14 points and shot 4 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Joran Riley led the Pirates (5-12, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Giovanni Emejuru added 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for East Carolina. Eli DeLaurier also had 10 points.

South Florida took the lead for good with 19:42 to go in the first half. The score was 44-31 at halftime, with Omojafo racking up 14 points. Enis led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

