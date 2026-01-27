Omaha visits South Dakota State after Meyer’s 25-point outing

Omaha Mavericks (2-20, 0-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-5, 6-1 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Omaha Mavericks (2-20, 0-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-5, 6-1 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Omaha after Brooklyn Meyer scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 76-63 win over the UMKC Roos.

The Jackrabbits are 7-2 in home games. South Dakota State scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 0-7 against Summit opponents. Omaha is ninth in the Summit with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Avril Smith averaging 11.2.

South Dakota State averages 76.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 78.8 Omaha allows. Omaha averages 53.7 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 64.6 South Dakota State gives up.

The Jackrabbits and Mavericks face off Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and two blocks for the Jackrabbits. Emilee Fox is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sarai Estupinan averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Regan Juenemann is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.