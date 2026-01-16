Omaha visits Oral Roberts following Oglesby’s 21-point game

Omaha Mavericks (2-18, 0-5 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-8, 3-2 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Omaha Mavericks (2-18, 0-5 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-8, 3-2 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts Omaha after Jalei Oglesby scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 81-65 win over the UMKC Roos.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-2 in home games. Oral Roberts ranks fifth in the Summit with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Oglesby averaging 4.3.

The Mavericks are 0-5 in Summit play. Omaha is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Oral Roberts scores 77.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 79.1 Omaha gives up. Omaha’s 34.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points lower than Oral Roberts has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The Golden Eagles and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Trusty is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Oglesby is averaging 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Sarai Estupinan averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Regan Juenemann is shooting 51.0% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 54.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

