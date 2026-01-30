Omaha visits Denver following Johnson’s 22-point game

Omaha Mavericks (11-12, 4-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (10-13, 3-5 Summit League) Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Omaha Mavericks (11-12, 4-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (10-13, 3-5 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Omaha after Carson Johnson scored 22 points in Denver’s 69-61 victory against the UMKC Roos.

The Pioneers are 6-4 on their home court. Denver is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mavericks are 4-4 against Summit League opponents. Omaha is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Denver’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Omaha allows. Omaha’s 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Denver has allowed to its opponents (49.2%).

The Pioneers and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 15 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tony Osburn averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Paul Djobet is shooting 51.1% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

