Omaha hosts South Dakota State after Djobet’s 23-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-11, 3-3 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (10-12, 3-4 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces South Dakota State after Paul Djobet scored 23 points in Omaha’s 77-60 win over the UMKC Roos.

The Mavericks are 6-4 on their home court. Omaha ranks third in the Summit League with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Djobet averaging 5.0.

The Jackrabbits have gone 3-3 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Damon Wilkinson averaging 4.4.

Omaha’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Omaha gives up.

The Mavericks and Jackrabbits match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Waddles is averaging 14 points for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joe Sayler is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Jaden Jackson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

