Omaha hosts North Dakota State after Anderson’s 23-point game

North Dakota State Bison (13-5, 3-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-10, 1-2 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

North Dakota State Bison (13-5, 3-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-10, 1-2 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Omaha after Treyson Anderson scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 97-73 victory against the UMKC Roos.

The Mavericks have gone 6-2 in home games. Omaha is third in the Summit League with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Paul Djobet averaging 4.8.

The Bison are 3-0 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State is the top team in the Summit League scoring 13.2 fast break points per game.

Omaha averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The Mavericks and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Waddles is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists. Trevian Carson is averaging 15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.