Omaha faces North Dakota State on 10-game road slide

Omaha Mavericks (2-16, 0-3 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (14-2, 3-0 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha travels to North Dakota State looking to stop its 10-game road losing streak.

The Bison have gone 5-1 in home games. North Dakota State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 0-3 in conference matchups. Omaha is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Dakota State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game North Dakota State allows.

The Bison and Mavericks face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is averaging 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bison. Karrington Asp is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sarai Estupinan is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Mavericks. Regan Juenemann is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 10-0, averaging 82.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

