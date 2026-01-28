Omaha beats South Dakota State 80-71

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Paul Djobet had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Omaha beat South Dakota State 80-71 on…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Paul Djobet had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Omaha beat South Dakota State 80-71 on Wednesday night.

Tony Osburn shot 5 for 14, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 15 points for the Mavericks (11-12, 4-4 Summit League). Grant Stubblefield had 13 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Damon Wilkinson led the way for the Jackrabbits (10-12, 3-4) with 24 points. Kalen Garry added 22 points and four assists for South Dakota State. Bubz Alvarez finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

