Olvera’s 14 help Louisiana defeat South Alabama 59-56

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jaxon Olvera’s 14 points helped Louisiana defeat South Alabama 59-56 on Saturday.

Olvera shot 5 for 13, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-15, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference). Milan Mejia scored 13 points while finishing 4 of 9 from 3-point range. De’Vion Lavergne had 12 points.

Chaze Harris led the Jaguars (13-6, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jayden Cooper added 11 points and two steals for South Alabama, and Adam Olsen had nine points and nine rebounds.

