Olson leads No. 9 Michigan against No. 13 Michigan State after 27-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan plays No. 13 Michigan State after Olivia Olson scored 27 points in Michigan’s 95-67 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Spartans are 10-0 on their home court. Michigan State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 15-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wolverines are 9-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 17.6 assists per game led by Mila Holloway averaging 4.6.

Michigan State averages 86.0 points, 26.0 more per game than the 60.0 Michigan gives up. Michigan has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The Spartans and Wolverines meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Shumate averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Grace Vanslooten is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Olson is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

