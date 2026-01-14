Olson leads No. 8 Michigan against No. 25 Illinois after 21-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan hosts No. 25 Illinois after Olivia Olson scored 21 points in Michigan’s 86-60 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wolverines are 9-0 on their home court. Michigan is sixth in college basketball averaging 88.9 points and is shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are 4-2 in Big Ten play. Illinois is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Michigan scores 88.9 points, 27.6 more per game than the 61.3 Illinois allows. Illinois averages 22.3 more points per game (80.1) than Michigan allows (57.8).

The Wolverines and Fighting Illini match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson is averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wolverines. Mila Holloway is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cearah Parchment is averaging 11.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Fighting Illini. Berry Wallace is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

