Olson and the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines host conference foe Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Kyrah Daniels and Wisconsin take on Olivia Olson and No. 9 Michigan in Big Ten play Sunday.

The Wolverines have gone 8-0 at home. Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.6 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

The Badgers are 3-2 in conference play. Wisconsin is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin scores 14.0 more points per game (71.6) than Michigan allows to opponents (57.6).

The Wolverines and Badgers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Daniels averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Destiny Howell is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

