Olsen leads South Alabama against Coastal Carolina after 26-point showing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-9, 6-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces Coastal Carolina after Adam Olsen scored 26 points in South Alabama’s 90-83 win over the James Madison Dukes.

The Jaguars have gone 5-2 in home games. South Alabama is second in the Sun Belt with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Randy Brady averaging 5.3.

The Chanticleers have gone 6-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is third in college basketball with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Dancier averaging 5.2.

South Alabama scores 74.8 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 72.2 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The Jaguars and Chanticleers meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaze Harris is averaging 17.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars. Olsen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rasheed Jones is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 15.2 points. Joshua Beadle is shooting 45.5% and averaging 20.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.