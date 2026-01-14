Olsen and South Alabama host Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-5, 4-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-5, 4-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Arkansas State after Adam Olsen scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 87-71 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Jaguars have gone 4-1 at home. South Alabama ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Randy Brady leads the Jaguars with 6.5 boards.

The Red Wolves have gone 4-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

South Alabama is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 15.9 more points per game (83.3) than South Alabama allows to opponents (67.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaze Harris is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Jaguars. Olsen is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Hampton is averaging 7.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Kyle Hayman is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

