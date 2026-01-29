Olivia Olson scores season-high 27 points to help No. 9 Michigan beat struggling Indiana 95-67

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Olson scored a season-high 27 points and Mila Holloway added 17 to help No. 9…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Olson scored a season-high 27 points and Mila Holloway added 17 to help No. 9 Michigan beat Indiana 95-67 on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) have won seven of their last eight, including three straight since their only conference loss. They shot 51.5% from the field and outrebounded the Hoosiers 37-25 to earn their first win in Bloomington since February 2014.

Michigan’s relentless defensive pressure caused all sorts of problems for the Hoosiers. The Wolverines, led by Syla Swords’ career-high five steals, converted 23 Indiana turnovers into 34 points.

Shay Ciezki entered the game with a league-leading scoring average of 23.6 points, but fouled out midway through the fourth quarter with 13 points. Maya Makalusky had 17 to lead Indiana (11-11, 0-10), which has lost nine straight and finished its January schedule 0-8.

It didn’t take the Wolverines long to assert themselves in a contest in which they never trailed.

Michigan opened the game on a 12-3 run and used an 8-0 spurt midway through the second quarter to extend the margin to 40-20.

Even when it looked as if Indiana could get back in the game after cutting the deficit to 42-31 late in the first half, the Wolverines answered. They scored the final five points of the first half to build a 49-31 cushion.

The Hoosiers couldn’t get closer than 14 points the rest of the game.

Up next

Michigan: Renews its in-state rivalry Sunday at No. 13 Michigan State.

Indiana: Will attempt to get its first conference when it hosts Northwestern on Sunday.

