Olivia Olson leads Michigan to victory over Minnesota with 21 points

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson had 21 points and four rebounds as No. 9 Michigan rallied from an early deficit and defeated Minnesota 70-60 on Monday night.

Mila Holloway and Syla Swords added 12 points apiece as Michigan (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) bounced back from their second loss of the season. The Wolverines were coming off a 64-52 loss to Washington on Thursday that snapped a seven-game win streak.

Grace Grocholski scored 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting and had eight rebounds and two assists for the Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-2).

NO. 14 IOWA 67, NORTHWESTERN 58

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ava Heiden scored 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting Monday night to help Iowa beat Northwestern and hand the Wildcats their ninth straight loss.

Chit-Chat Wright had 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals for Iowa (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten). Hannah Stuelke had eight points on 2-of-11 shooting, 4 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Heiden made two free throw, a layup, and a jumper at the buzzer that gave Iowa 50-44 lead at the end of the third quarter and Northwestern trailed the rest of the way.

The Hawkeyes have won six straight against Northwestern and lead the all-time series 63-18.

Grace Sullivan, who went into the game leading the Big Ten in scoring (23.0 per game), led Northwestern (6-9, 0-4) with 28 points, and Casey Harter scored 11. Sullivan made 11 of 22 from the field, hit 6 of 8 the free-throw line and finished with seven rebounds and four steals.

