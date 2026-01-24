Olivia Miles scores 17 points to lead No. 9 TCU past UCF 67-50

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 17 points to lead No. 9 TCU to a 67-50 victory over UCF…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 17 points to lead No. 9 TCU to a 67-50 victory over UCF on Saturday.

TCU won for the fifth time in six games and rebounded from its second loss of the season, a 71-69 decision against No. 12 Ohio State on Monday that snapped a four-game winning streak.

Miles shot 7 of 10 from the field and added six rebounds and six assists for the Horned Frogs (19-2, 7-1 Big 12).

Donovyn Hunter scored 12 points and Taylor Bigby added 11. Marta Suarez finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Clara Silva added eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

TCU entered the game second in college basketball in field goal percentage defense (.321), and held the Knights to 33% (20 of 60) shooting.

Mahogany Chandler-Roberts led the Knights (10-10, 2-7) with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and added six rebounds. Khyala Ngodu had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Horned Frogs held the Knights to single-digit scoring and more than doubled their totals in each of the first two quarters. TCU used a 20-0 run starting at the 4:50 mark of the first quarter to build a 37-16 halftime lead.

Bigby led the way with 11 points, and the Horned Frogs shot 50% (14 of 28) and 46% from 3-point range (6 of 13) in the opening half.

Up next

TCU: Hosts Kansas on Thursday, looking to extend its 37-game home winning streak.

UCF: At Iowa State next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.