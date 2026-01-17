Olivia Miles scores 16 as No. 10 TCU beats Arizona 78-62 for 37th consecutive home win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 16 points, Clara Silva had 15 points and 11 rebounds and No.…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 16 points, Clara Silva had 15 points and 11 rebounds and No. 10 TCU extended its home winning streak to 37 games with a 78-62 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs (18-1, 6-1 Big 12) tied No. 4 Texas for the nation’s longest current home winning streak while holding a 30th consecutive opponent under 70 points. The last team to score 70 against TCU was the Wildcats in their 85-73 loss at home last February.

Miles was 1 of 8 from 3-point range, but her only make broke a 35-35 tie and put the Horned Frogs up for good in the third quarter. The graduate transfer from Notre Dame had seven assists while finishing 4 of 14 from the field and making all seven of her free throws.

Sumayah Sugapong scored 17 points and Achol Magot added 12 for the Wildcats (10-7, 1-5), who were outscored 50-32 in the second half after leading 30-28 at the break.

TCU scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter for a 66-48 lead. Miles assisted on a 3-pointer from Donovyn Hunter, before Veronica Sheffey forced an Arizona timeout with a steal and layup. Hunter scored 12 points, and Sheffey had 11.

Coming out of the timeout, TCU’s Taylor Bigby caught an errant inbound pass and drove for a layup before Silva finished the run with a layup off another turnover. The 6-foot-7 center from Portugal had her fifth double-double of the season.

The Wildcats’ Adebanjo Blessing scored nine points before fouling out with 1:21 remaining in the third quarter.

Arizona: Home against Kansas on Tuesday.

TCU: No. 14 Ohio State in the Coretta Scott King Classic in New Jersey on Monday.

