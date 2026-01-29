Olivia Miles has 20 points and 6 assists, No. 12 TCU women beat Kansas 79-77

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 20 points and six assists, Donovyn Hunter added 15 points, and No.…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Olivia Miles had 20 points and six assists, Donovyn Hunter added 15 points, and No. 12 TCU never trailed Thursday night in a 79-77 win over Kansas.

TCU starters Clara Silva and Marta Suarez fouled out 32 seconds apart on back-to-back offensive fouls with a little more than five minutes to play and Miles fouled out in the closing seconds. Suarez had 13 points and eight rebounds and Silva added nine points for TCU (20-2, 8-1 Big 12).

Kansas, which went into the game shooting 36% (second in the Big 12) from 3-point range, made a season-low two 3s on 12 attempts.

Jaliya Davis, the four-time reigning Big 12 freshman of the week, had 29 points — her ninth 20-point performance in 12 games played this season — and nine rebounds for Kansas (13-9, 3-7). The 6-foot-3 Davis, who made 11 of 19 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line Thursday, is averaging 22.7 points since she returned from a lower-leg injury on New Year’s Day in a 79-72 loss to West Virginia.

S’Mya Nichols added 24 points for the Jayhawks.

Kansas scored nine of the first 11 fourth-quarter points, seven by Davis, to trim its deficit to 67-65 with 3:58 remaining but Miles answered with a three-point play and Clara Bielefeld hit a 3-pointer that gave the Horned Frogs a six-point lead with 2:14 to go. Miles added a short pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left before Veronica Sheffey made a free throw that made it 78-74 with nine seconds left.

