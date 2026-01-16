Ole Miss visits Mississippi State after Hubbard’s 23-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (10-7, 2-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-7, 2-2 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ole Miss Rebels (10-7, 2-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-7, 2-2 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Ole Miss after Josh Hubbard scored 23 points in Mississippi State’s 97-82 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 in home games. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounding with 37.6 rebounds. Quincy Ballard leads the Bulldogs with 7.5 boards.

The Rebels have gone 2-2 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is scoring 22.8 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 15.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

Travis Perry is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 5.4 points. Malik Dia is averaging 15.7 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

