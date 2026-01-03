Ole Miss visits Atak and Oklahoma

Ole Miss Rebels (8-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-3) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -7.5; over/under…

Ole Miss Rebels (8-5) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-3)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts Ole Miss after Kuol Atak scored 24 points in Oklahoma’s 93-69 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Sooners have gone 7-0 in home games. Oklahoma has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels are 0-1 on the road. Ole Miss is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Oklahoma makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Ole Miss has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Travis Perry is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 5.3 points. Malik Dia is averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

