Ole Miss hosts Mitchell and Missouri

Missouri Tigers (12-3, 2-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-7, 0-2 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits Ole Miss after Mark Mitchell scored 21 points in Missouri’s 73-68 win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels have gone 6-2 at home. Ole Miss is fourth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-0 in SEC play. Missouri averages 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Ole Miss averages 75.1 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 71.4 Missouri gives up. Missouri scores 12.9 more points per game (82.5) than Ole Miss allows to opponents (69.6).

The Rebels and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Dia is averaging 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rebels. Travis Perry is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

