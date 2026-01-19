Ole Miss hosts Jovic and Auburn

Auburn Tigers (11-7, 2-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-7, 3-2 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (11-7, 2-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-7, 3-2 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn visits Ole Miss after Filip Jovic scored 23 points in Auburn’s 71-67 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Rebels have gone 7-2 at home. Ole Miss has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 2-3 against SEC opponents. Auburn has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Ole Miss scores 76.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 78.7 Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Ole Miss allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Perry averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Malik Dia is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Keyshawn Hall is scoring 20.1 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

