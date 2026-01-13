Oldham and Denver host Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-13, 0-3 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (8-11, 1-3 Summit League) Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-13, 0-3 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (8-11, 1-3 Summit League)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on Oral Roberts after Gabe Oldham scored 24 points in Denver’s 82-72 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Pioneers are 5-2 in home games. Denver gives up 84.9 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-3 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts has a 3-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Denver makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Oral Roberts averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Denver allows.

The Pioneers and Golden Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 15.6 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ty Harper is shooting 39.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 90.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

