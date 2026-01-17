Old Dominion wins 75-73 over Appalachian State

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Battle scored 25 points as Old Dominion beat Appalachian State 75-73 on Saturday. Battle had…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Battle scored 25 points as Old Dominion beat Appalachian State 75-73 on Saturday.

Battle had seven rebounds for the Monarchs (6-14, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference). LJ Thomas and Jared Turner scored nine points apiece.

Alonzo Dodd finished with 27 points, nine assists and two steals for the Mountaineers (11-9, 4-4). Kasen Jennings added 17 points and eight rebounds for Appalachian State. Luke Wilson had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

