Old Dominion visits Texas State following Buford’s 21-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (12-8, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (8-10, 4-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Texas State after En’Dya Buford scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 84-55 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Bobcats have gone 6-5 in home games. Texas State averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Monarchs have gone 4-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas State makes 39.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Old Dominion averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Texas State allows.

The Bobcats and Monarchs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniya Burks is averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Kyra Anderson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Simaru Fields is averaging 13 points and 2.2 steals for the Monarchs. Buford is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

