Old Dominion visits Coastal Carolina after Shaw’s 23-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-12, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-12, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays Coastal Carolina after Ketron Shaw scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 93-86 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers are 3-2 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Monarchs are 1-3 in conference matchups. Old Dominion has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 73.9 points per game, 1.3 more than the 72.6 Coastal Carolina gives up to opponents.

The Chanticleers and Monarchs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dancier is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. Rasheed Jones is shooting 37.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Battle is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Monarchs. Shaw is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 1-9, averaging 72.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.