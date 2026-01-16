Old Dominion visits Appalachian State after Jennings’ 23-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-14, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Old Dominion Monarchs (5-14, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Old Dominion after Kasen Jennings scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 80-65 win over the James Madison Dukes.

The Mountaineers are 6-2 on their home court. Appalachian State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Monarchs have gone 2-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Appalachian State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 7.3 more points per game (73.9) than Appalachian State gives up to opponents (66.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Tot is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 7.4 points. Alonzo Dodd is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 11.1 points. Ketron Shaw is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

