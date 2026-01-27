Old Dominion puts home win streak on the line against UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (8-11, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (8-11, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Monarchs face UL Monroe.

The Monarchs are 9-2 in home games. Old Dominion is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warhawks are 3-7 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is ninth in the Sun Belt allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Old Dominion’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Warhawks match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Monarchs. En’Dya Buford is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

J’Mani Ingram is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.5 points for the Warhawks. Nakiyah Mays-Prince is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

