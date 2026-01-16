Old Dominion puts home win streak on the line against Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-4, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-4, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-7, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Monarchs take on Marshall.

The Monarchs are 8-2 in home games. Old Dominion scores 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Thundering Herd are 6-1 in Sun Belt play. Marshall is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Old Dominion scores 68.0 points, 7.9 more per game than the 60.1 Marshall allows. Marshall scores 6.6 more points per game (71.8) than Old Dominion gives up to opponents (65.2).

The Monarchs and Thundering Herd meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is averaging 11.5 points and 2.3 steals for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

Olivia Olson is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 12.9 points. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 19.1 points, four assists and 3.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

